Four walkers rescued from Ben Nevis after mountain team struggled to locate them in 'horrendous' weather

Four people have been rescued after a group of walkers got into difficulty in strong winds and blizzards near the summit of Ben Nevis.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team said that they are now being assisted off the mountain

The first person from the missing group was discovered in what the rescue team described as "horrendous" weather with the wind chill about -20C, the 22 strong rescue team then reported that they had found the three others who had been reported missing.

The search, which also involved an Inverness Coastguard helicopter, comes in the wake of Storm Ciara and amid Met Office yellow "be aware" warnings of high winds and snow.

Members of the public posted on the team's Facebook page to thank them for their efforts risking their own safety in such terrible conditions.