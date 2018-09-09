Four people arrested and charged after road crash sparks fight

Four people have been arrested and charged after violence erupted following a road crash in the north of Scotland.

Police in Moray said a number of vehicles, including motorbikes, were involved in a collision on the A98 in Cullen on Saturday at around 4.30pm.

The incident happened near to the village of Cullen. Picture: Google

Several people were assaulted in a disturbance that followed and four people - aged 21, 42, 51 and 56 - have now been arrested and charged.

They are due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Inspector Neil Campbell said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who have contacted Police so far with valuable information - we have had a significant response and your assistance has been much appreciated.

“Once again I want to stress that this is being treated as an isolated incident, albeit one which I know will have caused concern given that behaviour of this nature is completely unheard of in this particular area.

“A significant amount of resources have been dedicated to this inquiry today and officers will be carrying out extra patrols throughout this evening as our investigation continues to identify all those involved.

“I am still looking to hear from anyone who would have been travelling along the A98 between Banff and Buckie around the time in question yesterday and who thinks they witnessed the collision itself or the disturbance.

“I am especially keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage of what happened, or who captured the incident immediately before or after, in the vicinity of Cullen on the A98.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police on 101 using incident number 2911 of Sep 8 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you wish to remain anonymous.”