Former Rangers star Paul Gascoigne on trial accused of sex assault on train

Former Rangers and England star Paul Gascoigne is expected to go on trial today accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a train.

The retired footballer was arrested on a service travelling between York and Newcastle on 20 August last year.



It is alleged Gascoigne kissed a female passenger while the train was at Darlington.

Gascoigne's trial is due to start on Monday. Picture: PA

The 52-year-old has already entered a not guilty plea to the single charge of sexual assault, and his trial at Teesside Crown Court is due to start later on Monday.



Wearing sunglasses, a blue suit and a patterned tie, Gascoigne was mobbed by photographers as he walked into the court building.



As he entered, one member of the public was heard shouting "Go on Gazza lad", to which the former footballer responded: "Ah right, lad."



At a previous hearing earlier this year, the court heard how Gascoigne's defence will be that he has a propensity to kiss people "in a non-sexual manner".



As a footballer Gascoigne enjoyed a glittering career that saw him capped for England 57 times and play for a string of top clubs, including Newcastle United, Lazio and Tottenham Hotspur.



Labelled one of the best players of his generation, he was also a key member of Walter Smith's nine-in-a-row winning Rangers squad during the mid-1990s.





His trial is scheduled to last five days.