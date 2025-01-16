First Shetland space flight set for take off as rocket company given go-ahead by regulator

The first test flight would be the first vertical launch of a satellite from European soil

The German company which aims to be the first to launch a satellite from the most northerly tip in the UK has been officially licensed for spaceflight by the regulator.

The decision from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is the final significant piece of regulatory approval needed for Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) to launch from SaxaVord Spaceport on Unst, the northernmost of the Shetland Islands.

The privately-owned spaceport has already been granted a spaceport licence and a range control licence by the CAA.

RFA’s first test flight, which it hopes to carry out in 2025, would be the first vertical launch of a satellite from European soil and it is the first company to receive a licence for this type of launch.

Known as RFA One, the launcher is a 30m-tall three-stage rocket which can deliver a 1,300kg payload to a sun-synchronous orbit around Earth.

SaxaVord's spaceport in Unst on the Shetland Islands. | SaxaVord/PA Wire

During a static fire test last year, the first stage of the initial rocket caught fire and exploded, meaning plans for the first launch to take place in 2024 were pushed back.

Chief commercial officer Jorn Spurmann said securing the launch licence is a “groundbreaking moment for RFA and for Europe’s space industry”.

He added: “Securing the first-ever launch licence outside ESA’s established site in Kourou (in French Guyana) is not just a regulatory milestone – it’s a powerful endorsement of our technical excellence and a turning point for European space innovation.

“This licence marks Europe’s bold step toward independent, competitive, and sustainable space access.

“By enabling cost-effective and flexible launches from European main land, we are laying the foundation for a new era of space exploration and commercialisation, ensuring Europe remains at the forefront of the global space race.”

Rob Bishton, chief executive of the CAA, said: “This is a new era for aerospace and granting the first vertical launch licence from UK soil builds towards a historic milestone for the nation.

“This licence is the culmination of extensive hard work behind the scenes to put appropriate safety and environmental measures in place before launch.