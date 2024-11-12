First Shared Rural Network Total Not Spot Site Goes Live on Uist, Scotland

• Total Not Spot site on South Uist delivers 4G coverage to areas that previously had no mobile broadband coverage from any operator • Major programme milestone means all mobile users in the area will benefit from enhanced connectivity • Comes as mobile network operators identify ways to reduce the number of sites needed to improve 4G coverage across Scotland • UK Government and mobile operators continue work to tackle mobile broadband Total Not Spots following success of Partial Not Spot project

The first publicly funded Shared Rural Network (SRN) Total Not Spot site has been switched on. The new site delivers 4G to areas that previously had no mobile broadband coverage from any operator. The development provides 4G coverage from all UK mobile operators, significantly enhancing connectivity for residents, businesses, and tourists.The mast on South Uist provides mobile broadband to people living and working in the villages of Balivanich, Grimsay, Liniclate, across almost the entirety of Benbecula, to more than 30km of the A865 and many kilometres of other smaller roads and tracks. Whether visiting Ushenish Lighthouse, walking The Hebridean Way or wildlife watching around the lochs, visitors to this part of the Outer Hebrides now have access to reliable 4G for the first time. In addition, seafarers and fishermen passing through and working in The Little Minch between South Uist and Skye will also benefit.The mast was built by Virgin Media O2 and will deliver commercial coverage from all four operators, including EE, Three and Vodafone.Telecoms Minister Chris Bryant said: "For too long, island communities in Scotland have struggled to get online while on the go. This milestone for the Shared Rural Network means vast swathes of Uist are now covered by 4G for the first time, boosting productivity for local businesses and safety for those in remote areas."South Uist is the first location to benefit from this new phase of the programme, which targets areas with no 4G coverage at all. We will continue to work with the mobile network operators to maximise the benefits of this rollout for local communities while preserving areas of natural beauty.Ben Roome, CEO of Digital Mobile Spectrum Limited which represents the four major mobile operators commented: “This site shows what can be achieved when industry, government and local stakeholders work together. Making good 4G coverage available wherever people choose to be across the UK, underpins the Shared Rural Network programme. This site going live builds on the incredible achievement of the mobile operators hitting their industry-funded coverage targets.”