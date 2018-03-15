First look at Edinburgh’s new £45m concert hall

Architects behind the first purpose-built concert hall to be created in Edinburgh for more than a century will reveal what the £45 million building will look like - both inside and outside.

The proposed complex will boast 1000-seater main auditorium and a 200-seater “studio” theatre for performances, rehearsal and recording.

CGI artist impressions of proposed Edinburgh IMPACT concert hall. Picture: Contributed

The Impact Centre will create a major new venue for the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and the Edinburgh International Festival behind the Royal Bank of Scotland’s historic home on St Andrew Square.

The New Town venue, which London-based architect David Chipperfield is designing, will be made suitable for classic, pop, rock, folk, jazz, electronica and world music acts.

A charitable trust, Impact Scotland, has been set up to pursue the project, which has won £25 million worth of backing from the Scottish and UK governments since it was announced in November 2016.

Sir Ewan Brown, chairman of Impact Scotland, said: “This is an exciting stage in the creation of a vibrant new home for all kinds of music and performance in Edinburgh.

“We have set the bar high for our design team, asking them to produce a truly modern venue with exceptional acoustics, which also embraces and complements the heritage that surrounds it.

“This is a building being designed from the inside out, with at its heart, a hall offering world-class acoustics for performers and audiences.

“The design team have concentrated on getting this right, and we are now developing the look of this truly exceptional building and how it will sympathetically enhance its hidden location.

“Feedback from our first consultation showed that 98 percent of respondents supported the idea of a new music and performance venue in central Edinburgh.

“The need for a new venue to secure the future of music in Edinburgh is clear and the support the project is receiving is tremendously encouraging.”

Mr Chipperfield added: “We’re very excited to be working on the new music venue in a city renowned around the world for its arts and culture.

“The setting, within the context of Edinburgh’s historic New Town, is also both stimulating and challenging.

“The new music venue will not only provide a modern performance space for Edinburgh but also create a new public place in this somewhat hidden corner of the city.”