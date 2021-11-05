Fireworks ban put in place in Cumbernauld after significant gas leak

Fireworks have been banned on Bonfire Night in certain areas of Cumbernauld, as an exclusion zone has been put in place after a significant gas leak at Lye Brae.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 5th November 2021, 6:49 pm
SGN engineers are on site at the gas leak at Lye Brae between Carbrain and Kildrum.

A local resident, from Tarbolton Road near Lye Brae said she was told to keep her windows shut and said that the engineers have been there since Wednesday.

Gas Company SGN tweeted: “Our engineers are on site near Lye Brae, Cumbernauld, where there is a significant gas leak. An exclusion zone has also been put in place and, for safety reasons, fireworks can't be let off within this area”.

Gas company SGN has been contacted for comment.

SGN engineers have put an exclusion zone in place at Lye Brae between Carbrain and Kildrum, Cumbernauld, where there is a significant gas leak.

