SGN engineers are on site at the gas leak at Lye Brae between Carbrain and Kildrum.

A local resident, from Tarbolton Road near Lye Brae said she was told to keep her windows shut and said that the engineers have been there since Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gas Company SGN tweeted: “Our engineers are on site near Lye Brae, Cumbernauld, where there is a significant gas leak. An exclusion zone has also been put in place and, for safety reasons, fireworks can't be let off within this area”.

Gas company SGN has been contacted for comment.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

SGN engineers have put an exclusion zone in place at Lye Brae between Carbrain and Kildrum, Cumbernauld, where there is a significant gas leak.