Firefighter’s tribute to grandfather who died tackling infamous Glasgow blaze 50 years ago

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Hooper was one of the firefighters who died in the Kilbirnie Street fire in Glasgow on August 25 1972.

Five decades after the tragedy, his grandson Derek Roden, a crew commander with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), laid a fireman’s helmet on the altar during a memorial service at Glasgow Cathedral.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The helmet was a replica of the type his grandfather would have worn while tacking the blaze, which also killed Andrew Quinn, Alistair Crofts, Iain Bermingham, Allan Finlay, Duncan McMillan and James Rook.

William Hooper was one of theseven firefighters who died in the Kilbirnie Street fire in Glasgow on August 25 1972 Pic: SFRS

As emergency crews tried to evacuate the burning building, firefighter Rook had become trapped, with divisional officer Quinn leading a team of volunteers to try to rescue him.

But, as the search party entered the building, the fire ignited the hardwood ceilings on the first floor, causing a massive ‘flashover’, leading to their deaths.

Mr Roden said he had been “proud to take on the honour” and represent his family at Thursday’s service.

He said: “He was 43 when he passed, and I look at photos of him, I’ve just turned 40 this year and here I am almost at his age – the same as him.”

SFRS interim chief officer Ross Haggart paid tribute to the “bravery and selfless dedication” of those who died.