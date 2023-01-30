Firefighters strike: Fire Brigades Union votes for industrial action over pay

Firefighters across the UK will go on strike, after a ballot found that 88% were in favour of industrial action over pay.

The strike ballot by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), which opened on December 5 and closed on January 30, had a turnout of 73%. The FBU says it will now give the government and employers ten days to come back with an improved offer which could be put to a vote of members.

If they go ahead, the strikes would be the first nation-wide fire strike over pay since 2003. FBU members rejected a 5% pay offer in November last year.

Matt Wrack, General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said: "Firefighters across the UK have spoken. The Fire Brigades Union has a decisive mandate for strike action.

"This is an overwhelming vote for strike action against an offer which would mean further significant cuts to real terms wages for firefighters and control room staff. They have already lost at least 12% of the value of their pay since 2010. This is an absolute last resort for our members. The responsibility for any disruption to services lies squarely with fire service employers and government ministers.

"Rishi Sunak's government has refused to make funding available for a decent pay offer to firefighters and control staff. Firefighters were among Britain's Covid heroes who kept frontline services going during the pandemic. The Prime Minister has badly misjudged the public mood by imposing pay cuts on key workers.

"Our members risk their health and safety, and sometimes their lives, round the clock to keep people safe and serve their communities. However, with inflation and energy bills rocketing, they are now increasingly struggling to pay the bills or to afford the basics. The government and the employers have the power to stop strikes from happening by making a credible offer that can resolve this dispute. The ball is in their court.

"We have delayed calling strikes to allow the employers to meet us and to make a new offer. I hope they take that opportunity. Otherwise, in the coming weeks, we intend to announce a series of strike dates and industrial action."