Have your say

Firefighters have worked through the night after several cars were found alight on a street in Renfrew.

Four fire engines and an aerial unit went to the scene in Meadowside Street after the alarm was raised at 12.48am on Friday.

They found a number of vehicles ablaze, and the fire had spread to an adjacent roof.

Two fire engines remained at the scene on Friday morning.

There were no reports of any casualties.