Videos shared on social media platforms showed the scale of the fire, with one showing crews desperately trying to tackle the growing fire.
Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing out near Carradale Harbour as the fire grew, with some expressing concern for nearby boats,
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed that they attended the incident at 9:12pm.
The service mobilised 3 appliances to the scene with the fire now contained and the last crew leaving the scene at 2:17am.
Yesterday the SFRS launched their Safer Summer campaign urging holidaymakers are being urged to help maintain Scotland's natural beauty after fresh statistics show that avoidable outdoor fires more than doubled last summer.