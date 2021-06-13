Fire crews still battling Scottish Borders blaze near golf club

The alarm was raised around 2:30am on Sunday morning when smoke was seen coming from Caberston Forest in Innerleithen, Peebleshire.
Crews have been attendance for almost ten hours containing and fighting the fire, which is moving through woodland near Innerleithen Golf Club.
An SFRS spokesperson said: “We are still in attendance with three pumping appliances, an all-terrain vehicle, water carrier and a helicopter, which is currently dropping water on the fire.”
Innerleithen Golf Club stated on its Facebook page: “Due to a fire in the hills surrounding the golf course, and the fire services need to use the clubhouse as a base of operations, we will be closed for the day.
“We will be resuming service tomorrow [Monday] from 10am unless otherwise stated.”