Fire crews extinguish blaze in derelict Scottish church

Fire crews have extinguished a blaze in a derelict church in Angus .

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the former Maison Dieu Church of Scotland building on Witchden Road in Brechin shortly before 3pm on Wednesday .

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said six appliances were dispatched, along with two special vehicles.

Firefighters spent about eight hours tackling the blaze and SFRS confirmed that the fire was extinguished by 10.50pm .

One appliance remains at the scene.

In dramatic footage of the blaze posted on social media, flames are clearly visible through windows and breaking through the roof, with grey smoke pouring into the sky above the building.

The SFRS spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 2.49pm on Wednesday March 5 to reports of a fire within a derelict building in Brechin.

"Operations Control mobilised six appliances to the town's Witchden Road, where firefighters remain working to extinguish the fire.

"We've since had a stop message in and we have only one appliance in attendance now."