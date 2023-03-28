Firefighters have been called out to attend a blaze on one of CalMac’s problem-prone ferries.

The Scotsman understands the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has been called out to the incident on the MV Hebrides.

The vessel is situated in Uig harbour.

It is believed the fire has occurred in the ferry’s engine room, but the vessel has not necessarily broken down.

The MV Hebrides ferry in port at Lochmaddy

The MV Hebrides transports passengers from Uig to Lochmaddy and Tarbert, the main settlements of North Uist and Harris respectively.

The incident comes after the MV Hebrides was detained in port at Lochmaddy earlier this week with engine problems, with the vessel unable to fulfil a scheduled 6am sailing to Ullapool.

A SFRS spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 2:40pm on Tuesday, March 28 to reports of a fire aboard a ship on the Isle of Skye. Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to Uig Ferry Terminal, where firefighters currently remain on scene.