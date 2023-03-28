All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
9 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
3 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
6 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
8 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
9 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
9 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Fire breaks out on CalMac ferry serving Hebrides in latest setback

Firefighters have been called out to attend a blaze on one of CalMac’s problem-prone ferries.

By Alastair Dalton
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:40 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:10 BST
 Comment

The Scotsman understands the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has been called out to the incident on the MV Hebrides.

The vessel is situated in Uig harbour.

It is believed the fire has occurred in the ferry’s engine room, but the vessel has not necessarily broken down.

The MV Hebrides ferry in port at Lochmaddy
The MV Hebrides ferry in port at Lochmaddy
The MV Hebrides ferry in port at Lochmaddy
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The MV Hebrides transports passengers from Uig to Lochmaddy and Tarbert, the main settlements of North Uist and Harris respectively.

The incident comes after the MV Hebrides was detained in port at Lochmaddy earlier this week with engine problems, with the vessel unable to fulfil a scheduled 6am sailing to Ullapool.

A SFRS spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 2:40pm on Tuesday, March 28 to reports of a fire aboard a ship on the Isle of Skye. Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to Uig Ferry Terminal, where firefighters currently remain on scene.

"There are no reported casualties."

FireScottish Fire and Rescue ServiceCalMacScotsman
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.