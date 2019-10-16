Fire breaks out in property on Edinburgh’s Marchmont Road

Have your say

Firefighters are battling a building fire in Edinburgh’s Marchmont Road.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed crews were called to the ground floor property just after 2pm.

The spokeswoman was unable to provide any details on casualties.

A tweet by the council-run Edinburgh Travel News said police are directing traffic and the road remains open for now, adding: “But please approach with caution.”

It is understood the property is next door to a Sainsbury’s Local Store.

