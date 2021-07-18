Fife Zoo, near Ladybank, has been hit by a blaze this afternoon.
It was previously the site of a fire in July 2020, just a few days after it reopened following the initial lockdown.
Pictures on the Facebook page for Fife Jammer Locations show the extent of the latest fire.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We were alerted at 12.32pm on Sunday, July 18 to reports of a building fire at Birniefield, Collessie, in Fife.
“Operations control mobilised four appliances to the scene where a fire was affecting a barn, a caravan and a car.
“There are no reported casualties at this time, crews remain in attendance.”