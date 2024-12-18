Scottish ferry disruption and travel warning amid yellow weather alert

Gusts of up to 65mph are expected

Strong winds are to cause problems for motorists in southern Scotland this morning, while CalMac said its west coast ferries are already facing widespread disruption.

The Met Office said gusts of up to 65mph could lead to road, rail, air and ferry delays, with those in affected areas advised to anticipate longer journeys and pay extra attention to road conditions.

A warning covering an area of southern Scotland including Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders, as well as swathes of the north of England, is in place from 3am to 2pm on Wednesday.

Forecasters said gusts of 50-60mph are possible and potentially higher in more exposed places.

CalMac has already announced dozens of cancellations this morning, many due to “adverse weather conditions”.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for southern Scotland.

The Met Office said: “Gusts of 50-60 mph are possible in some areas, and potentially higher in more exposed places. This may cause difficult travelling conditions, especially on higher level and north-south routes.”

The latest weather warnings come as many communities recover from the devastating effects of Storm Darragh earlier this month.

The fourth named storm of the season saw millions warned to stay indoors, tens of thousands left without power and trains cancelled.