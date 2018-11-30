Faulty train delays ScotRail services from Edinburgh to Glasgow

Have your say

Passengers travelling by train from Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street are facing delays due to a broken down train.

ScotRail confirmed a faulty train had broken down on the westbound line at Lenzie.

All services running to Glasgow Queen Street from the Scottish capital were being diverted via Falkirk Grahamston, meaning travellers can expect delays.

The train operator has now tweeted to confirm the faulty train has been repaired and the line has reopened.

ScotRail services were starting to run as scheduled from about 6:25pm, but passengers were warned to check before travelling.

The delays have had a major impact on peak-hour commuters.

Three successive trains bound for Glasgow Queen Street from Edinburgh either side of 6pm have been cancelled, sparking fury amongst stranded passengers.

Euan Alston tweeted: “They’ve only gone and done it 18:06 to Glasgow queen street cancelled! Well done @ScotRail that’s the last 3 trains cancelled! Still no response from @MathesonMichael , what are you doing about this?!”

Mike Williamson posted: “On the day yet more inflation-busting fare hikes are announced, it’s a grim day for @scotrail as nothing at all is moving at Glasgow Queen Street. Good job they’ve got no performance targets to meet, they’ve been let off by @theSNP! #scotfail.”

Services travelling between Stirling, Inverness, Aberdeen and Perth from Glasgow’s busiest train station are being diverted via Cumbernauld.

A fitter has been sent in a bid to get the disabled train running again.

ScotRail have tweeted: “If you’ve been delayed by 30mins or more today, you’ll be eligible to claim Delay Repay compensation.”