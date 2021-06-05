Family’s moving tribute as boy, 16, dies days after serious crash in Highlands

A teenage boy has died in hospital just days after being involved in a collision on a road in the Scottish Highlands.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 3:29 pm

Edward Bush, 16, from Henley on Thames, was one of three youngsters seriously injured after being struck by a car on the A82 near Inverness on Thursday.

Police said the trio were pedestrians when the crash, involving a white Audi Q3, happened at Kirkton, near Lochend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He was taken to Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, where police confirmed he passed away.

Police have named the teenager who died days after the A82 crash

Edward’s family said he would “remain eternally loved.”

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, they said: "Edward will be missed so much by so many, as he was a truly outstanding young man with such an incredible and bright future ahead of him.

“He will never be forgotten and will remain eternally loved and adored by his brothers, parents, family, and friends"

Read More

Read More
Delta variant may have higher risk of serious illness as Covid cases jump to hig...

A 16-year-old girl remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Another 16-year-old girl has been discharged from hospital.

Police inquiries into the fatal crash are on-going.

Road Policing Sergeant Angus Macleod said: “It's important we establish exactly what happened.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash but has not yet spoken to police to come forward.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage which could help with our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2448 of Thursday, 3 June, 2021.

The road was closed for six hours while officers carried out an investigation.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.