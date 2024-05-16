Family tribute to one-year-old girl killed after being hit by Land Rover in church car park
A one-year-old girl who died after being hit by a Land Rover in a church car park in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, has been named as Ivy Mae Ross.
The girl, from Whitecairns, was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the incident at 7.45pm on Wednesday where she died a short time later.
A family statement said: “Our beautiful daughter Ivy Mae passed away following a tragic accident after our regular church gathering in Balmedie. We are absolutely devastated and ask that our privacy is respected at this challenging time.
“We value all the prayers and messages of sympathy and support we have received from the local community.
“The emergency services tireless work and support is greatly appreciated.”
Police say inquiries are ongoing.
