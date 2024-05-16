Family tribute to one-year-old girl killed after being hit by Land Rover in church car park

The incident involving a Land Rover occurred in a church car park

A one-year-old girl who died after being hit by a Land Rover in a church car park in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, has been named as Ivy Mae Ross.

The girl, from Whitecairns, was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the incident at 7.45pm on Wednesday where she died a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A family statement said: “Our beautiful daughter Ivy Mae passed away following a tragic accident after our regular church gathering in Balmedie. We are absolutely devastated and ask that our privacy is respected at this challenging time.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where the girl was pronounced dead after earlier being struck by a Land Rover

“We value all the prayers and messages of sympathy and support we have received from the local community.

“The emergency services tireless work and support is greatly appreciated.”