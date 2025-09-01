The founders shared the news in an emotional post on social media

A beloved Glasgow furniture store has announced it is closing after 40 years in business.

The family-run Store Interiors on Munro Place, in Anniesland, took to social media to announce that founders Arun and Ashoke Pasi were retiring.

The statement, posted alongside a picture, read: “All good things must come to an end. After 40 wonderful years, Arun and Ashoke Pasi are retiring, and The Store Interiors will soon close its doors.

“From our very first day in 1987 to our Anniesland showroom today, none of this would have been possible without our loyal customers, colleagues and suppliers. We are deeply grateful for your support over the decades.”

Tributes and well wishes poured in from customers in response to the announcement.

One customer said there was "not a room in her house" that didn't feature a piece of furniture from the store | Google Maps

One customer wrote: “Happy retirement to you both. I have many pieces of furniture bought over the years. ‘People buy from people’ and this resonates with the excellent customer service you have provided.”

Another said: “You will be greatly missed, always our go to store and have bought all our furniture from you. Happy retirement.”