Family launches legal action over death of 'loving' three-year-old Scottish girl hit by car
The family of a three-year-old girl who died after being struck by a car in Fife have launched legal action.
Robyn Knox was killed when she was hit by a blue Nissan Micra in Townhill, near Dunfermline, in August 2020.
The driver has never been prosecuted. However, Knox’s family have now appointed a solicitor to pursue a civil action.
In a joint statement issued at the time of the girl’s death, parents Danielle Falconer and Barry Knox had said their lives had been "shattered into a million pieces". They described Knox as a "loving, kind, gentle and caring wee soul".
Innes Laing, partner at Digby Brown in Kirkcaldy, said: “I can confirm a legal action has now been raised in relation to the truly devastating loss of Robyn.
“No criminal action was taken against the driver. However, a lack of prosecution does not prevent people from seeking justice via the civil courts.
“The legal action is in the early stages, so we cannot comment on specific details but we are committed to ensuring Robyn’s family get the answers and recognition they deserve.”
