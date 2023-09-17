Family launches legal action over death of 'loving' three-year-old Scottish girl hit by car

The civil action has been launched over the death of three-year-old Robyn Knox in August 2020

The family of a three-year-old girl who died after being struck by a car in Fife have launched legal action.

Robyn Knox was killed when she was hit by a blue Nissan Micra in Townhill, near Dunfermline, in August 2020.

The driver has never been prosecuted. However, Knox’s family have now appointed a solicitor to pursue a civil action.

In a joint statement issued at the time of the girl’s death, parents Danielle Falconer and Barry Knox had said their lives had been "shattered into a million pieces". They described Knox as a "loving, kind, gentle and caring wee soul".

Innes Laing, partner at Digby Brown in Kirkcaldy, said: “I can confirm a legal action has now been raised in relation to the truly devastating loss of Robyn.

“No criminal action was taken against the driver. However, a lack of prosecution does not prevent people from seeking justice via the civil courts.