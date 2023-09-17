All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Census results: Population estimate for Scotland announced
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Family launches legal action over death of 'loving' three-year-old Scottish girl hit by car

The civil action has been launched over the death of three-year-old Robyn Knox in August 2020
By Dale Miller
Published 17th Sep 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 15:13 BST
 Comment

The family of a three-year-old girl who died after being struck by a car in Fife have launched legal action.

Robyn Knox was killed when she was hit by a blue Nissan Micra in Townhill, near Dunfermline, in August 2020.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver has never been prosecuted. However, Knox’s family have now appointed a solicitor to pursue a civil action.

Robyn Knox died at the age of three after being struck by a car near DunfermlineRobyn Knox died at the age of three after being struck by a car near Dunfermline
Robyn Knox died at the age of three after being struck by a car near Dunfermline

In a joint statement issued at the time of the girl’s death, parents Danielle Falconer and Barry Knox had said their lives had been "shattered into a million pieces". They described Knox as a "loving, kind, gentle and caring wee soul".

Innes Laing, partner at Digby Brown in Kirkcaldy, said: “I can confirm a legal action has now been raised in relation to the truly devastating loss of Robyn.

“No criminal action was taken against the driver. However, a lack of prosecution does not prevent people from seeking justice via the civil courts.

“The legal action is in the early stages, so we cannot comment on specific details but we are committed to ensuring Robyn’s family get the answers and recognition they deserve.”

Related topics:FifeDunfermlineKirkcaldy
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.