News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Family in tribute to ‘bubbly’ teenager who died on railway

The family of a 15-year-old who died on a railway line have paid tribute to the “caring and bubbly” girl.

By Lauren Gilmour
35 minutes ago
Kaydee-Louise Lucas, 15, was described as a “beautiful, caring and bubbly girl”.
Kaydee-Louise Lucas, 15, was described as a “beautiful, caring and bubbly girl”.

Kaydee-Louise Lucas died on October 25 following an incident near Dunbar station in East Lothian.

Emergency services were called to the scene after reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A relative said: “Kaydee was a loving sister, auntie and niece who will live in our hearts forever. We will never forget our beautiful, caring and bubbly girl.

“Always loved, never forgotten.”

Emergency servicesEast Lothian