Family anguish as former Scottish soldier's body 'dumped beside sheds'

The body of a former soldier was dumped outside between two sheds after being moved from the flat where he died, say devastated relatives.

Police are investigating the circumstances of Aaron Rossiter’s death, but there is no law in Scotland against moving a body.

Mr Rossiter, 25, a father-of-one, died at a flat on Ythan Terrace in Ellon, Aberdeenshire and his body was later found at 8.15am last Thursday. It’s understood that his body remained in the flat for 12 hours before it was moved.

Aaron’s sister, Nikita Rossiter, 24, of Hatton, said: “We were devastated when we found out about Aaron’s death and now we are very angry that his body was moved from the flat where he died and dumped outside – particularly as nothing can be done to punish the person responsible.”

Relatives say they were later told someone moved his body from a property and left it outside between two sheds.

They have launched a campaign to change the law after prosecutors said they cannot charge the person who moved his body as there is no law in place in Scotland to make it a crime.

Aaron, who has a 22-month-old daughter, attended Ellon Academy and then enrolled in the army.

However, he suffered an army injury and was medically discharged earlier this year.

His sister Nikita said: “He was a lovable rogue and was very popular.

“Everyone who knew him has been so upset in the last few days. It has been such a shock.”

Aaron’s father Peter Rossiter, 54, said: “The whole family is devastated. Aaron was a great lad.”

Under Scots law, moving a body is not a specific offence, though charges can be brought forward, such as if a person is accused of perverting the course of justice.

Aaron’s loved ones have now started a petition to change the law and so far have almost 1,300 names.

Peter said: “What I find crazy is you can get a fine for dropping a cigarette or fly-tipping furniture – but you can seemingly dump a body without committing a crime.”

A Crown Office spokesman said: “The Procurator Fiscal has received a report in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man in Ellon on August 29.

“The investigation into the death, under the direction of Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit, is ongoing.

“The family will be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “I am afraid it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers attended the sudden death of a 25-year-old man in the Ythan Terrace area of Ellon on August 29.

“An inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death is still ongoing.”