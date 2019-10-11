Extinction Rebellion protesters block entrance to BBC Broadcasting House

Have your say

BBC staff are unable to enter or leave the New Broadcasting House in central London as a large group of Extinction Rebellion activists are camped outside the main entrance.

A group of about 40 Extinction Rebellion protesters camped outside the main entrance this morning, unfurling banners reading "BBC, your silence is deadly" and "stop funding climate change".

Several police vehicles have been reported at the scene whilst officers are patrolling the site.

A video by a woman on the scene showed a man being led away by police officers amidst clamour from the activists.

Financial journalist Paul Lewis tweeted: "Locked out of BBC by extinction rebellion."

Yesterday, the group continued their ongoing 'take-over' of the city as they disrupted flights at London's City Airport.