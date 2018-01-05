Ex-lover of Leigh Griffiths claims he cheated on partner

The furious ex-lover of Leigh Griffiths has claimed he cheated on partner after she gives birth to his fifth child over Christmas.

Linzi McCartney made the accusation against the Celtic and former Hibs player on her Twitter page on Thursday also posting an image of her new daughter, officially giving her the footballer’s surname.

McCartney, who has had a 3-year on-off relationship with Griffiths according to reports, claims that the 27-year-old had not told his current girlfriend Caitlyn Melville about her pregnancy.

The post from Linzi came after Griffiths, who is a father-of-five to three different women, posted a picture with his current girlfriend.

In a now deleted post she wrote: “Imagine, getting your ex pregnant, her having your daughter! Lying to your new girlfriend about your daughter...then plastering a picture of her in your Instagram.”

She also accused the footballer of being unfaithful after a social media user questioned her post. She wrote: “Leigh - faithful? Hahahaha he’s been with his ‘girlfriend’ for nearly a year and I’ve just had his baby?”