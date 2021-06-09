Comedian Susie McCabe, Tide Lines lead singer Robert Robertson and Himadri Madan of choreography initiative Agnya Movement will all take to the Fan Zone stage.

The Fan Zone programme will run for 23 days until July 11 and include live entertainment such as contemporary and traditional music, comedy and drag nights, cinema, dance and family entertainment.

The news comes after Linda Bauld, professor of Public Health from Edinburgh University said the event is “definitely not without risks”, despite health secretary Humza Yousaf naming it a ‘low risk event.’

The cultural events will take place on days when there are no matches – and the majority of afternoons when there is only an evening match.

They will be viewable from the Food & Beverage Garden area of the Glasgow Green fan zone.

A 10m Festival Tower will host most of the acts to allow for social distancing.

Events include Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite spinning some tunes from his vinyl collection and Queens on the Green celebrating Scottish drag on Sunday July, 4..

Drag Race UK stars Lawrence Chaney and Ellie Diamond will take to the stage alongside a line-up of local drag acts for one of the chargeable events.

Festival favourites Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 will close the party on the afternoon of Sunday July 11 ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

There will also be two evenings of Celtic Connections featuring Tide Lines and Kinnaris Quintet and leading folk band Rura.

Glasgow’s hosting of the COP26 Climate Change Conference will be celebrated with Enough is Enough: Music for COP26 which will explore the impacts of the climate crisis.

Fred Mcauley will host an evening of stand up and chat while Susie McCabe will entertain everyone with her storytelling.

Refugee Festival Scotland will mark World Refugee Day, Sunday June 20, with an afternoon of special musical and dance performances which explore building bonds of friendship after the pandemic and reconnecting the wide range of communities who have settled in Scotland.

Glasgow Film Festival will present a football-themed movie night on Monday July 5, showing Gregory’s Girl and Diego Maradona.

Families will also be able to enjoy interactive activities with fun-filled entertainment for the wee ones with Be Bop Bairns and The Boogie Unicorn.

Wee Write will pop-up on the Green with big screen storytelling sessions with celebrated children’s authors including Michael Murpurgo and Konnie Huq.

Councillor David McDonald, chair of Glasgow Life and depute leader of Glasgow City Council said: “The Fan Zone Festival programme represents the huge breadth of cultural talent we have here on our doorstep in Glasgow and right across Scotland.

“The rich programme represents the country’s diverse communities, art forms and festivals and we can’t wait to welcome music, comedy, arts, dance, film fans and more along to soak up the wonderful cultural offering this summer.

"Creating a safe and controlled environment is central to the Fan Zone and we want to assure people that all event partners are committed to staging a safe event and providing a COVID secure environment for visitors, participants and the local community.”

The shows will be ticketed and will be largely free events.

The tickets for the performances will go on sale at 10am on Thursday, June 10

You can view the full programme here.

