Adorable pictures of the moment Edinburgh zoo keepers gave animals Valentine's Day treats

Adorable photos shared by Edinburgh Zoo show sloths Fe and Mo celebrating Valentine’s day with special snacks.

The animals from South America arrived in September last year and now live in the new Sloths and Armadillos building.

Jo Elliott, animal collection manager at Edinburgh Zoo, said: “Providing enrichment is an important part of our daily tasks and we try to find creative ways to encourage natural behaviours.

"For Valentine’s Day, we gave our otters some fish and hid the treats to encourage the whole family to dig them out. The sun bears loved their pears and apples and by putting the treats into different nooks and crannies, the bears have to use their long tongues to reach them, just like they would in the wild.

"Our sloths were treated to extra vegetables, their favourite is corn on the cob. They seemed to really enjoy special snacks.”

