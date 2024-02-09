Wildfire risk is increasing, with climate modelling showing a predicted increase in drought periods Picture: CNPA

Recreational fires could be banned in the UK's largest national park all year round in a bid to help prevent "devastating" wildfires.

The ban is one of three options put forward in a ten week public consultation on fire byelaws for the Cairngorms National Park, launched yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move comes after the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) board agreed last year to consider options for minimising the risks of wildfires starting, to reduce the risk to people, nature and property in the Park.

Wildfires have caused devastation across many areas of the Highlands in recent years. Last May, at Cannich, near Inverness, thousands of hectares burned in what was thought to be the largest wildfire recorded in the UK. Just days later, another broke out 30 miles away near the village of Daviot, with homes and businesses left without power.

Wildfire risk is increasing, with climate modelling showing a predicted increase in drought periods. The Cairngorms National Park was established in 2003 and is the UK’s largest national park at 4,528 sq km. It is home to 18,000 people and around two million people visit the area each year. It is also home to 25 per cent of the UK’s rare and endangered species and around half of Scotland’s ancient pinewoods.

Sandy Bremner, convener of the CNPA board, said: "A significant wildfire in the National Park could have devastating consequences for the area’s environment, communities and economy so it is really important that we carefully consider how we reduce the risks and plan for the future.

"We have been extremely lucky not to have witnessed wildfires on the scale that we saw last summer in Cannich and at Daviot but residents and land managers have expressed their concerns directly to us.

"We think this is a good time to have those conversations and gather views on whether byelaws should form part of the Park’s approach to reducing the risk of wildfire going forward."

The consultation sets out three potential options for respondents to give their views on. The first suggests that no byelaws be introduced, building instead on the current approach, investing in education and communications to raise awareness of the risks of fires in the National Park.

The second option is a byelaw which would ban recreational fires only at times of high fire risk with certain exemptions such as private gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final option would be a year round fire management byelaw which would restrict recreational fires with certain exceptions, 12 months of the year.