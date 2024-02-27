All Sections
The Scottish Wildcat is among the world's cutest baby animals alongside the likes of the Pine Marten.
The Scottish Wildcat is among the world's cutest baby animals alongside the likes of the Pine Marten. Images: Getty/Adobe Stock

15 of the world's cutest baby animals - including the Scottish wildcat

Several British animals have been named among the world's cutest baby animals

By Lauren Jack
Published 27th Feb 2024

The Scottish Wildcat is among the world’s cutest animal babies, according to new research. 

Using eye-tracking technology to analyse which animals the human brain found the most captivating, the new study by Explore Worldwide comes just in time for World Wildlife Day on March 3rd. 

The Indian Rhinoceros’ unique appearance has cemented the creature as the world’s cutest animal baby with its expressive eyes, playful behaviour and unique looks. Native to India, other animals on the list include the Morepork – a New Zealand bird – as well as the Australian Quokka, the British Red Squirrel, and the Scottish Wildcat

Here are the world's 15 cutest baby animals according to science.

With its armour-like looks, the endangered Indian Rhinoceros is the world’s cutest baby animal.

1. Indian Rhinoceros – India

With its armour-like looks, the endangered Indian Rhinoceros is the world’s cutest baby animal.

Coming in second is the Morepork from New Zealand, Named for its “more-pork” call, its fluffy head and large eyes are among the reasons it plays a large role in native Māori folklore.

2. Morepork – New Zealand

Coming in second is the Morepork from New Zealand, Named for its “more-pork” call, its fluffy head and large eyes are among the reasons it plays a large role in native Māori folklore.

One of two Irish species on this list, the Irish Hare is another of the world’s cutest animals with its fur which changes colour in the winter.

3. Irish Hare – Ireland

One of two Irish species on this list, the Irish Hare is another of the world’s cutest animals with its fur which changes colour in the winter.

Coming from Australia, the Quokka is an online favourite animal coming in at fourth place.

4. Quokka – Australia

Coming from Australia, the Quokka is an online favourite animal coming in at fourth place.

