The Scottish Wildcat is among the world’s cutest animal babies, according to new research.

Using eye-tracking technology to analyse which animals the human brain found the most captivating, the new study by Explore Worldwide comes just in time for World Wildlife Day on March 3rd.

The Indian Rhinoceros’ unique appearance has cemented the creature as the world’s cutest animal baby with its expressive eyes, playful behaviour and unique looks. Native to India, other animals on the list include the Morepork – a New Zealand bird – as well as the Australian Quokka, the British Red Squirrel, and the Scottish Wildcat.

Here are the world's 15 cutest baby animals according to science.

1 . Indian Rhinoceros – India With its armour-like looks, the endangered Indian Rhinoceros is the world's cutest baby animal.

2 . Morepork – New Zealand Coming in second is the Morepork from New Zealand, Named for its "more-pork" call, its fluffy head and large eyes are among the reasons it plays a large role in native Māori folklore.

3 . Irish Hare – Ireland One of two Irish species on this list, the Irish Hare is another of the world's cutest animals with its fur which changes colour in the winter.