A British wildlife photographer has shared his finest king penguin images from a recent expedition for World Penguin Day

World Penguin Day is on April 25.

Wimbledon-based Paul Goldstein snapped the distinctive birds on a recent expedition he led to South Georgia.

He says: "If I could be anywhere for a day, it would be among avian royalty in South Georgia.

"It's one of the reasons I've led countless expeditions to this remote and dramatic outpost in the South Atlantic for twenty years.

"There's nowhere like it: six million extremely accessible charismatic birds, and photography is relatively easy as they can't fly."

The king penguin is the second largest species of penguin, smaller, but somewhat similar in appearance to the emperor penguin.

King penguins form huge colonies when they come in to shore during the mating season. There are estimated to be over 100,000 of them in the South Georgia archipelago.

A British wildlife photographer has selected some of his finest king penguin images to celebrate World Penguin Day. Photo: Paul Goldstein / SWNS

King penguins in South Georgia. Photo: Paul Goldstein / SWNS

The king penguin is the second largest species of penguin. Photo: Paul Goldstein / SWNS

A British wildlife photographer has selected some of his finest king penguin images to celebrate World Penguin Day. Photo: Paul Goldstein / SWNS

