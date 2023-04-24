All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Emmerdale star dies after ‘heart failure’
1 hour ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
1 hour ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
1 hour ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
2 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
3 hours ago Northern Lights tonight: how to see them
Wimbledon-based Paul Goldstein snapped the distinctive birds on a recent expedition he led to South Georgia.Wimbledon-based Paul Goldstein snapped the distinctive birds on a recent expedition he led to South Georgia.
Wimbledon-based Paul Goldstein snapped the distinctive birds on a recent expedition he led to South Georgia.

World Penguin Day 2023: UK wildlife photographer shares finest king penguin images from recent expedition

A British wildlife photographer has shared his finest king penguin images from a recent expedition for World Penguin Day

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 10:48 BST

World Penguin Day is on April 25.

Wimbledon-based Paul Goldstein snapped the distinctive birds on a recent expedition he led to South Georgia.

He says: "If I could be anywhere for a day, it would be among avian royalty in South Georgia.

"It's one of the reasons I've led countless expeditions to this remote and dramatic outpost in the South Atlantic for twenty years.

"There's nowhere like it: six million extremely accessible charismatic birds, and photography is relatively easy as they can't fly."

The king penguin is the second largest species of penguin, smaller, but somewhat similar in appearance to the emperor penguin.

King penguins form huge colonies when they come in to shore during the mating season. There are estimated to be over 100,000 of them in the South Georgia archipelago.

A British wildlife photographer has selected some of his finest king penguin images to celebrate World Penguin Day. Wimbledon-based Paul Goldstein snapped the distinctive birds on a recent expedition he led to South Georgia.

1. A British wildlife photographer has selected some of his finest king penguin images to celebrate World Penguin Day.

A British wildlife photographer has selected some of his finest king penguin images to celebrate World Penguin Day. Wimbledon-based Paul Goldstein snapped the distinctive birds on a recent expedition he led to South Georgia. Photo: Paul Goldstein / SWNS

Photo Sales
Wimbledon-based Paul Goldstein snapped the distinctive birds on a recent expedition he led to South Georgia.

2. King penguins in South Georgia.

Wimbledon-based Paul Goldstein snapped the distinctive birds on a recent expedition he led to South Georgia. Photo: Paul Goldstein / SWNS

Photo Sales
The king penguin is the second largest species of penguin, smaller, but somewhat similar in appearance to the emperor penguin.

3. The king penguin is the second largest species of penguin

The king penguin is the second largest species of penguin, smaller, but somewhat similar in appearance to the emperor penguin. Photo: Paul Goldstein / SWNS

Photo Sales
Wimbledon-based Paul Goldstein snapped the distinctive birds on a recent expedition he led to South Georgia.

4. A British wildlife photographer has selected some of his finest king penguin images to celebrate World Penguin Day

Wimbledon-based Paul Goldstein snapped the distinctive birds on a recent expedition he led to South Georgia. Photo: Paul Goldstein / SWNS

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Wimbledon