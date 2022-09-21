Woodpecker drumming 'the same' as singing for other birds, research suggests

Their forebrain contains specialised pecking regions that resemble those associated with song and language systems.

Woodpeckers are a diverse species known for their 'drumming' behaviour, in which they perch vertically on trees and slam their beaks into the trunks, boring holes in the bark.

They forage this way, and carve out cavities for nesting and caching food. But the audible drumming has evolved in the same way as vocal learning in animals and language in humans.

A great spotted woodpecker from Scotland

The study found instead of being related to vocalisation, activity in these brain regions is related to the characteristic tree drumming that gives woodpeckers their name.

Language and birdsong have many similarities. Both are learned when young, require complex muscle co-ordination, and are controlled by specialised neurons.

Both humans and songbirds express a marker gene in these regions called PV (parvalbumin).

It has never been found in discrete nuclei within the forebrain of birds that do not learn their vocalisations. But the US team surprisingly found woodpeckers also have them.

These areas are similar in number and location to several of the forebrain nuclei that control song learning and production in songbirds.

They were checking for PV gene expression in several types of birds that had not previously been examined, including flamingos, ducks and penguins.

In open field tests with woodpeckers, the researchers discovered the birds' behaviour that triggered brain activity in these regions was actually their rapid drumming – and not their vocalisations.

Lead author Professor Matthew Fuxjager, from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, said: "Woodpeckers have a set of specialised brain areas that control their ability to drum, or rapidly hammer their bill on trees, and gutters, during fights with other birds.

"Furthermore, these brain areas look remarkably similar to the parts of the brain in songbirds that help these animals learn to sing."

Like birdsong, woodpecker drumming is used to defend territories, requires rapid and complex motor movements, and must be adaptable when birds compete with each other.

Scientists have not yet established drumming is a learned behaviour. But this new evidence from the brain predicts it is.

Finding this system for non-vocal communication that is both neurologically and functionally similar to the song system can help us understand how existing brain systems evolve and become co-opted for new, but similar functions.

Different species have different drumming patterns that have diverged over time, varying in features such as rhythmic structure and timing.

Recent research exploring the processes that shape woodpecker drumming has provided new insights into the complexity of this bizarre and specialised head banging.

In a courtship context, males evolve drums to entice females to mate.

In a territorial context, drumming is about staking claim to an area and scaring off potential intruders - the more threatening, the better.