Locals and environmentalists are up in arms over proposals to build a new 18-turbine wind farm on the outskirts of Edinburgh

They fear the proposed scheme in Midlothian, with turbines standing 180m tall, will ruin views over the landscape, threaten important bird life, damage peatland and potentially contaminate a reservoir that provides drinking water for the Scottish capital and its surroundings.

The wind farm, to be sited near Gorebridge and Penicuik, will have the capacity to power 117,000 homes. The development, by RES (Renewable Energy Systems), would come on top of a number of wind farms already operating in the immediate area, including Carant, Bowbeat Hill, Toddleburn and Dun Law and Dun Law Extension.

A planning application for the 114MW wind farm has been submitted to the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit, which considers applications for schemes with a generating capacity over 50MW.

But locals and environmental organisations have objected to the project, voicing concerns over its impacts.

Wildlife charity RSPB Scotland has warned of risks to rare and important birds, including red-listed species in danger of extinction.

Gladhouse reservoir, with the Pentalnd Hills in the background, is an important site for birdlife and supplies drinking water for Edinburgh and the Lothians. Picture: Dougie Johnston

Scott Shanks, conservation officer for RSPB Scotland, highlighted the organisation’s support for green power, but outlined worries over the Midlothian developments location – close to, and in some cases within, conservation areas, including Important Bird Areas, Sites of Special Scientific Interest and Special Protection Areas (SPAs).

“RSPB Scotland is supportive of the use of renewable energy due to the urgent need to tackle climate change,” he said. “However, we are also facing a biodiversity emergency, with significant declines in the abundance and numbers of species in Scotland.”

RSPB Scotland has submitted an objection due to concerns for the “internationally important population” of wintering pink-footed geese at Gladhouse reservoir SPA and threatened species which breed at the site, including high numbers of endangered curlews and lapwings and up to three black grouse leks.

This photo montage shows how the proposed 18-turbine Torfichen wind farm would look. Picture: RES

Another objector, Anthony Trewavas, former chair of Penicuik Environment Protection Association, listed a number of reasons why the scheme should be refused, including the negative impact on the landscape and “sense of place”, the risk of polluting drinking water and dangers to wildlife, including birds of prey.

“In recent years an osprey pair – a protected species – has built and raised chicks on the island in the Gladhouse reservoir,” he said. “They, like all large birds of prey, are relatively slow-moving and less maneuverable than smaller birds. Collision, causing injury or death, is of direct concern.”

Other applications to site wind farms in the area, with turbines not much more than half the height of those proposed for Torfichen, have been refused.

Celia and Bruce Hobbs, who live in Penicuik, are also worried about several factors, but especially the proximity of turbines to the reservoir.

Mrs Hobbs said: “With the whole of Scotland to choose from, if you were choosing the right place to site this wind farm would you choose a place where it appears at least ten turbines are in a drinking water catchment area of a reservoir serving the whole of the Lothians and the capital city?

“Would you pick a place that is not only beautiful, but is used for recreation? Would you put the wind farm in Edinburgh’s playground? It is well known that visiting unspoilt countryside increases well-being.”

The scoping report for Torfichen states: “The science behind climate change is well established and points strongly towards a need to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels in order to avoid negative economic, environmental, and social effects.

“International and European commitments to reducing CO2 and tackling climate change have been made by all major economies. In response to these issues, the UK has made significant, legally binding commitments to increase the use of renewable energy. The proposed development relates directly to those commitments.”