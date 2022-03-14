Why all options must be on table to solve energy crisis - Ilona Amos

This is not a choice anyone would want to make, but it’s the reality for many thousands of Scots as soaring energy prices and a major hike in the cost of living sees an increasing number struggling to make ends meet.

Fuel poverty is frighteningly high in Scotland, with at least a quarter of households unable to afford to heat their home to an adequate temperature.

Rates are even higher in the most remote areas, with 43 per cent of rural households in fuel poverty and almost half of these in extreme fuel poverty.

UK energy bills are set to rise by 54 per cent in April, costing the average household £1,971 a year – this could potentially hit £3,000 a year in October, when the price cap is next set. Picture: Getty

And this can only get worse.

The average cost of energy bills is set to jump by 54 per cent next month, increasing by at least £693 a year to £1,971 – and potentially hitting £3,000 in October, when the price cap is next set.

Food prices have also rocketed and inflation is at a 30-year high.

Volatility in international oil and gas markets have been blamed for the increases, exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Some suggest we need to increase production of North Sea oil and gas to reduce dependence on imports, but others point out this would not alleviate the current crisis as the fuel is owned by energy giants who trade on the international market – while also driving climate change.

The Scottish Greens believe stepping up action to make homes more energy-efficient is a key way to protect communities against the cold, fluctuating fossil fuel prices and climate change.

The Scottish Government has set out plans to convert more than one million homes and 50,000 non-domestic buildings to zero emissions heating by 2030, with £1.8 billion investment over the next five years.

Such steps will be crucial, but other measures will also be needed to make the most of our increasing renewable energy capacity and ensure a greener and more secure future.

Professor Michael Grubb from University College London, writing for The Conversation, suggests reforming the UK electricity market, which is dictated by gas prices, would cut energy bills while simultaneously decarbonising the system.

It seems clear that all options must remain on the table to solve the energy crisis now and for the future.

