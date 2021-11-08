What's happening this week in the COP26 climate talks

Here's what's likely to happen this week.

The ministers

The high-level segment of the two-week conference sees environment, energy, climate and other ministers arriving to take the reins of the political stage of the negotiations.

Climate change activists read mock newspapers in George Square, Glasgow in support of victims of oil exploration and against fossil fuel investments in Africa during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference

On Tuesday and Wednesday, ministers of countries whose leaders did not address the first week of the summit can take to the podium to set out their position on climate change, with Russia, New Zealand, South Africa and Turkey among those slated to speak.

Negotiation, negotiation, negotiation

While much of the world's attention in the first week of the UN summit was on the presence of leaders and big announcements on saving forests, phasing out coal, cutting methane and stopping fossil fuel finance, there were also negotiations between countries going on at the same time.

Much of the hard work will happen this week as the ministers lead political negotiations, on finalising parts of the Paris Agreement to make it operational and effective and on finance for poor countries to cope with climate change and address the loss and damage they suffer.

A report from Christian Aid has warned that some of the world's most vulnerable countries could suffer an average 64 per cent hit to their economy by 2100 under current climate policies.

The study also suggests such nations could still see their GDP reduced by 13 per cent by 2050 and by a third on average by the end of the century even if the world meets its goal to keep global warming to 1.5C.

Negotiators are trying to hammer out a "cover decision" from Glasgow that will set out how countries will close the gap between the action to cut emissions they have pledged to take under the Paris Agreement and what is needed to avoid dangerous temperature rises of more than 1.5C.

The atmosphere could become more fraught as countries push for competing outcomes, and long nights and a much later finish than the supposed end of the day on Friday are likely.

More announcements

The programme of "theme days" at COP26 organised by the UK as hosts continues, with more announcements on commitments by countries and businesses in various areas expected.

Look out for pledges on issues such as switching to electric vehicles on transport day, which is Wednesday, while other days focus on adaptation and loss and damage, gender, science and innovation and cities and regions.

Who's in town?

Last week saw world leaders, royalty and the odd Hollywood star blow into Glasgow for the COP26 summit. Among those expected this week are former US president Barack Obama.

It remains to be seen whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson will come back at the end of the two-week summit in a bid to get the negotiations over the line, or to welcome any deal that is secured.

The Covid Cop

There is likely to be ongoing scrutiny on how the COP26 conference has been managed in the pandemic, and whether the UN and UK organisers have done enough to make it accessible and inclusive. Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar was unable to attend the opening day of the event due to a lack of wheelchair accessibility, for example.

The first week saw big crowds and long queues trying to get through security – not exactly in keeping with the physical distancing requirements organisers have attempted to impose inside, with limits on the number of people that can be in negotiating rooms and events coming in for criticism.

Despite attendees required to do daily lateral flow tests, wear masks, and comply with physical distancing measures, people have still been falling ill or testing positive – though it is not clear how many.

What has Boris Johnson been saying?

The UK’s Prime Minister has urged ministers and negotiators at COP26 to "pull together and drive for the line" to secure ambitious action on climate change – but has been urged to “step up with focus, clarity and urgency” to help tackle the enormous task the world faces.

Scores of countries, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, are pushing for accelerated action on emissions cuts this decade to keep the 1.5C goal alive, for example.

On Saturday huge crowds took part in marches and rallies in Glasgow, London and hundreds of places across the UK and around the world, calling for greater climate action.

Mr Johnson said: "There is one week left for COP26 to deliver for the world, and we must all pull together and drive for the line.

"We have seen nations bring ambition and action to help limit rising temperatures, with new pledges to cut carbon and methane emissions, end deforestation, phase out coal and provide more finance to countries most vulnerable to climate change.

"But we cannot underestimate the task at hand to keep 1.5C alive. Countries must come back to the table this week ready to make the bold compromises and ambitious commitments needed.”

What is the view on the PM’s strategy?

Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband said: "The truth after the first week of the COP is that we remain a long way off where we need to be to realistically say we have taken the major steps required to keep 1.5 alive."

He also said Mr Johnson was offering "empty exhortation and commentary", with the Labour politician adding: "We have a right to expect him to engage directly in these final days, personally driving these negotiations forward, pushing all the major emitters to do more, delivering the finance required for developing and vulnerable countries, and ensuring we have a path out of Glasgow to keep 1.5 alive.

"He needs to step up with focus, clarity and urgency in the face of the massive task the world faces in the coming days."

