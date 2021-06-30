The two whales were filmed swimming in the sea just north of St Abb’s Head in Eyemouth, Borders, on Tuesday morning.
David King, a fisherman, managed to capture the majestic creatures on camera while he was driving his trawler boat called the Friendly Isle alongside them.
He said the orcas are known locally as John Coe and Aquarius.
He added: “They [the orcas] were spotted down in the English channel a few months ago, and, as far as I’m aware, they are the last two remaining orca from a west coast pod, they were identified because of the unique dorsal fin on one of the whales.”