The giant puppet’s visit comes at the Gender + Science and Innovation Day at the conference. The day focuses on not only the ways in which women, girls and marginalised people are disproportionately impacted by climate change, but also the importance of their leadership and participation in driving solutions.

Little Amal attended ‘Advancing Gender Equality in Climate Action’ in the blue zone, which hosted US politicians Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as well as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as she stood alongside young Samoan climate activist Brianna Freuan to represent young women and girls from the global south.

Ms Freuan is the youth representative of the Pacific Climate Warriors Council of Elders and was chosen by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environmental Programme (SPREP) as their first ever youth ambassador.

At the age of 11, she became a founding member of 350 Samoa, becoming the youngest 350.org country co-ordinator in the world.

Accompanied by Ms Freuan, Little Amal met 800 delegates and appeared with ministers from across the world at an event that will create a platform for countries and non-state actors to renew their commitments on gender equality.

During their appearance, Ms Freuan handed Amal a flower as a “symbol of hope” and the puppet brought with her a “bag of seeds” to inspire growth on climate change solutions.

Little Amal, a giant puppet depicting a Syrian refugee girl, arrives on stage as Brianna Fruean, a Samoan member of the Pacific Climate Warriors, delivers a speech during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on November 9, 2021(Photo Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images).

Little Amal also accompanied more than 100 schoolchildren down by the Clyde on her journey towards COP26.

