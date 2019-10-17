Watch as commuters drag Extinction Rebellion protesters off train roof

Have your say

Commuters were seen fighting back against Extinction Rebellion environment protesters this morning, as an activist was dragged to the floor after climbing on top of a commuter train.



Videos shared on social media appeared to show a number of protesters on top of a Tube train at Canning Town station.

Holding a sign which read 'Business as usual = death', the protesters were met with shouting from angry waiting commuters.

In another clip, a man was then seen dragging one of the activists to the floor by his foot.

A member of TfL staff appeared to stop people from attacking the male Extinction Rebellion member further, by intervening and holding them back.

Extinction Rebellion protesters on the roof of an Underground train surrounded by angry commuters at Canning Town station. Picture: PA

The British Transport Police said in a statement: "Shortly after 7am this morning (17/10) British Transport Police were called to simultaneous action by Extinction Rebellion at Stratford, Canning Town and Shadwell.

"Protesters had dangerously obstructed Jubilee Line and DLR services by either climbing on top of services or by gluing themselves to the trains.

"Four arrests have been made in connection to the Stratford and Canning Town incidents, with those detained being taken to police custody. Specialist Protest Removal Teams remain at Shadwell station, and are working to resume services as soon as possible."

The incidents caused delays on the Jubilee line and Docklands Light Railway.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said in a statement: "I strongly condemn the Extinction Rebellion protesters who have targeted the London Underground and DLR this morning.

"This illegal action is extremely dangerous, counterproductive and is causing unacceptable disruption to Londoners who use public transport to get to work.

"It is also an unfair burden on our already overstretched police officers. I urge demonstrators to protest peacefully and within the boundaries of the law."