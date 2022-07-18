Warm weather leads to water use call

At the beginning of the month over just two days, customers used an additional 200 mega litres (200 million litres) from their taps in their homes and gardens – the equivalent of 100 Olympic-sized swimming pools – during the recent warm, dry weather.

The public water company is asking all customers to reduce unnecessary water use – especially in the garden:

use a watering can or water butt instead of a garden hose / sprinkler – hoses can use 1000 litres per hour (equivalent of 12 baths) Water plants early in the morning or later in the evening – and you don’t need to water lawns which recover quickly from dry weather use a bucket and sponge rather than a hose / jet washer to wash the car avoid filling up large paddling pools which can take thousands of litres – re-use any water in them where you can take shorter showers turn the tap off when brushing teeth use washing machines and dishwashers only when fully loaded.

With more warm weather forecast and limited rainfall expected customer actions in and around the home can help main supplies during the summer months.

The east of Scotland and Arran are two areas where levels of water use have increased.

Water has been taken to Arran by road tankers to help maintain supplies.

Other areas which are seeing an increased level of summer visitor numbers are also likely to experience higher than normal water use.

Kes Juskowiak, water operations manager, said: “The warm, dry weather has seen an increase in the amount of water being used by customers and the amount we need to put into the system to meet that demand.

“We will continue to monitor our reservoirs and other water sources closely.

"Continued warm weather, a lack of rainfall and continued high use levels in the home and garden could put pressure on supplies in the days and weeks ahead.

“We are doing all we can to maintain water supply to customers.

"That includes moving water around the network and where necessary bringing in additional supplies to communities via road tankers.

"I would ask that householders take a few simple steps to use water efficiently and use less wherever possible, but particularly in the garden.

"Combined with our operational adjustments to the network which supplies our homes, these actions can make a significant difference.”

