Wanted: nominations for new green power list of environmental movers and shakers

As the UK gets set to host what are considered some of the most important global talks on climate change, being held in Glasgow in November, people are being asked to nominate their favourite green champions and innovators who are making a difference in the fight to protect the environment.

Candidates could be inventors of cutting edge tech, policy-makers, activists, teachers or environmental volunteers, the list is endless - as long as they are devoted to creating a cleaner, greener future.

The call comes from eco-friendly electricity giant ScottishPower, which is looking for “inspiring” businesses and individuals of all ages and occupations – including young people – to include in its new Green Power List and Youth Green Power List of environmental movers and shakers.

Keith Anderson, chief executive of ScottishPower, said: “Everyone has a part to play in tackling the climate emergency and, with the UK hosting COP26, this is a chance to celebrate the green champions and innovators in our communities right across the country who are taking on the climate crisis in their own unique way.

“If you know someone in your community or workplace who is making a difference, we urge you to nominate them so their story can inspire others.

“We are passionate about showcasing people of all ages and backgrounds who are doing their bit to create a better planet and future for the next generation.”

Nominations can be submitted online at the ScottishPower website.

ScottishPower, which is a key sponsor of COP26, is the UK’s only integrated energy company and generates 100 per cent green electricity from offshore and onshore wind.

The firm is developing an energy model that will play a significant role in reaching Scotland’s and the UK’s world-leading emissions reduction targets.

It is investing £10 billion in the UK over five years – £6 million every working day – to double its renewable generation capacity and drive forward decarbonisation to support the move towards net-zero emissions.

Plans include new solar, wind and battery infrastructure, green hydrogen facilities and major upgrades to parts of the country’s energy network to accommodate the expected rapid increase in demand for electricity as more people move to electric transport and home heating.

Scotland aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2045, while the UK goal is 2050.

