Video: Scotland’s war on plastic

Have your say

Scots are becoming more conscious about the volume of plastic waste we throw away every day.

Scotland is making great strides towards reducing our plastic waste.

Plastic bottles and other rubbish floating in Leith Docks

The carrier bag levy came into effect in the UK on 20th October 2014.

In January this year, a ban on microbeads - a plastic found in toiletries and household detergents - was also banned from sale in the UK.

And now, Scotland plans is considering a ban on plastic straws by the end of 2019.

Read more: Air pollution levels a ‘medical emergency’ in Scots cities

Watch the video above to find out why Scots are waging a war on plastic and what you can do to help reduce the 12.7 million tonnes of plastic that enters the world’s oceans every year.