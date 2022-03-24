Or perhaps you have a pig, sheep or cow you can spare, or maybe a tractor.

A Scottish agricultural auctioneer is calling for donations of livestock and machinery – or anything someone else might want – that can be sold at a charity sale and raffle to raise money for children and families in war-torn Ukraine.

Perhaps you have an alpaca you can spare? Caledonian Marts is seeking donations of animals, farm machinery and anything else of value to sell at a charity auction to raise funds for people in war-torn Ukraine. Picture: John Devlin

The auction is being held in at Caledonian Marts in Stirling on Saturday 23 April, with all proceeds being divided between two charities – Unicef’s campaign to Help Protect Children in Ukraine and Central Plains Group, a regenerative farming business that is raising funds to help refugees streaming into western Ukraine from Kyiv and East Ukraine.

The team at Caledonian Marts is launching the auction after “looking on with horror” at what is going on in Ukraine after the invasion by Russia.

They are now seeking help to collect much-needed support for those most affected by the conflict.

Caledonian Marts managing director John Kyle said: “Watching the news from Ukraine over the last few days really brought it home how lucky we are to be in Scotland.

Tractors, goats, agricultural equipment -- any donations will be considered for the auction, with all cash raised going to two charities supporting families in Ukraine. Picture: John Devlin

“The directors and I had a chat and decided to organise a fundraiser for those unfortunate enough to be caught up in the war.

“For this special sale we will take cattle, pigs, sheep or machinery – in fact, anything with a value that can help to make a difference.

“We will be donating 100 per cent of monies raised to these two causes.

“Please do donate if you can.”

