Two earthquakes felt by locals in Glen Coe in the Scottish Highlands

Two earthquakes were felt by locals in Glen Coe, Scottish Highlands, last night.

People living in Ballachulish said they could also hear a deep rumbling sound, reports the BBC.

The British Geological Surveydetected a magnitude 1.9 earthquake at 17:40 and a magnitude 1.7 quake six minutes later. Picture: GettyImages/istock

Small earthquakes have previously been recorded in Fort William and Jura.

The British Geological Survey detected a magnitude 1.9 earthquake at 17:40 and a magnitude 1.7 quake six minutes later.

