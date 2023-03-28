Trees planted in a Kilmacolm beauty spot have been dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II as part of a major environmental project.

Around 25 trees planted in the village’s Birkmyre Park have now been adopted as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

Established to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee last year with people invited to ‘plant a tree to mark the jubilee’, the project has continued at the wishes of the King as a lasting tribute to Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

The trees in Kilmacolm are part of a community-led £65,000 improvements project for Birkmyre Park being delivered by Inverclyde Council which also include the addition of wildflowers, additional seating, picnic tables, and an extension to the children’s play park.

Councillor Michael McCormick, Inverclyde Council’s convener of environment and regeneration, said: “It’s a fitting tribute to the late Queen that these trees have been dedicated in her memory as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

“As well as honouring Her Majesty, the project has nature and the environment at its heart – something Queen Elizabeth was passionate about during her reign – and it aligns perfectly with the council’s ambitions to plant more trees, improve biodiversity and ultimately do what we can to reduce and offset harmful carbon emissions.”

A mixture of species have been planted in Birkmyre Park, including two varieties of acer, cherry, and silver birch.