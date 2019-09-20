Thousands to hit Scottish streets today for 'largest ever' climate change protests

Thousands are poised to take part in climate change protests across Scotland as Jeremy Corbyn is set to hail the youth spearheading the wide-scale strikes as an "inspiration".

The Labour leader will take aim at Boris Johnson and Donald Trump's environmental track record, while also singling out Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro over the devastating fires in the Amazon.

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg

Mr Corbyn will level the criticisms when praising those taking part in what could be the largest climate protests in history.

With thousands of events scheduled across the world today, children and young people will march out of lessons to call for urgent climate action.

Separate marches will take place in Edinburgh and Glasgow from 11am.

Up to 10,000 people are expected to take to the streets in the Scottish capital, with about half that turnover tipped for Glasgow.

Events are planned in all of Scotland's major cities, many towns and some islands, including Iona and Skye.

Mr Corbyn will celebrate the young people for "leading by example" and "educating us" about the climate crisis and species extinction as he addresses demonstrators in London.

"I know the situation can look bleak. We have a Prime Minister that has called global warming a 'primitive fear without foundation'," he is expected to say.

"The US president is a full-blown climate denier, putting our planet in danger by pulling out of the Paris climate agreement.

"And the Amazon is on fire, looted by big corporations with a Brazilian president watching on who doesn't care.

"But when we see young people demanding urgent action, it's an inspiration. When I see this movement growing - and it's growing every day - I know we can tackle the climate emergency."

Mr Corbyn was highlighting a 2015 column in the Telegraph with his criticism of the Prime Minister.

Headlined "I can't stand this December heat, but it has nothing to do with global warming", Mr Johnson praises world leaders for agreeing to cut pollution.

He adds: "But I am sure that those global leaders were driven by a primitive fear that the present ambient warm weather is somehow caused by humanity; and that fear - as far as I understand the science - is equally without foundation."

The PM, however, said while running for the Tory leadership that he was committed to making the UK carbon neutral by 2050, saying the answer is "cleaner, greener technology".

Mr Trump has remained steadfast on his views on the climate emergency, which he has described as a "hoax".

In 2017 he alarmed leaders, experts and campaigners across the world by announcing that he would pull the US out of the Paris Agreement to mitigate climate destruction.

The accord saw countries agree to curb global temperature rises to "well below" 2C and to pursue efforts to keep them to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Children and young people are preparing to walk out of lessons and lectures today, with hundreds of thousands of workers expected to join them.

The protests are part of a snowballing movement sparked by teenage activist Greta Thunberg's school strikes outside the Swedish parliament.

It comes ahead of a climate action summit in New York convened by UN secretary general Antonio Guterres to urge countries to up their climate efforts.

Much steeper measures are needed across the globe to prevent temperature rises of more than 1.5C or 2C to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

As if to underline the urgency of the issues, the mercury is set to hit 26C this weekend - 8C above average for the time of year.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "It is unbelievable that we should need global strike action for the future of our planet to be taken seriously.

"The stark reality is that our climate is changing rapidly and we are running out of time to address it."

He promised strikers his full support, adding that City Hall had been invited to observe the strike themselves.

"I hope governments around the world who are failing to take action hear the voices of millions of people, young and old, unified in their call for action to save our planet. Our future depends on it," he said.

The UK Student Climate Network (UKSCN) says more than 200 events are taking place across the UK, with - for the first time - adults being encouraged to join the youngsters as they strike.

UKSCN is calling on politicians to bring in a "Green New Deal" to cut the UK's emissions to zero and improve lives, changes to education to equip youngsters to deal with the climate crisis and votes at 16 to give them a voice.

Among the many trade unions throwing their weight behind the strikes are the TUC Congress, the University and College Union and Unite.

Some businesses are actively supporting their workers to take action, with outdoor clothing company Patagonia closing stores and offices globally, and taking out adverts to support the strikers.

The Co-operative Bank has also teamed up with Unite to support its workforce to take part in the climate strikes around the country.

Worldwide, there are more than 4,600 events in 139 countries taking place as part of the Fridays for Future movement between today and next Friday 27 September.

Campaign group 350.org says more than 70 unions, 500 organisations and 1,000 companies have come out in support of the strikes.

Muna Suleiman, Friends of the Earth campaigner, said most people wanted to fix the climate crisis but politicians needed to act.

She said: "Right when we need our leaders to step up, they continue to let us down.

"From filling the skies with more planes, to backing fracking in the UK and funding oil and gas projects abroad.

"That's why we're standing shoulder to shoulder with young people to call on our politicians to deliver emergency climate action now. And we're asking everyone to join us."

John Sauven, executive director of Greenpeace UK, said the school strikers have shown that people power could move governments.

He said: "The rest of us now need to step up and stand with the children demanding radical, systemic change, before it's too late."