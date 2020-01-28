The SIMD identifies the places in Scotland where people are experiencing disadvantage across different aspects of their lives, ranking nearly 7,000 small areas, or data zones, to compare how deprived one area is to another. The index reports statistics on income, employment, health, education, access to services, crime and housing, with people living in the most deprived areas more likely to experience conditions which limit their opportunities in life. Changes in the rank for one area may be due to other areas becoming more or less deprived. These are the 16 most deprived areas in Scotland, based on the latest government figures. The percentage shows the proportion of data zones in each local authority area that are classified as deprived. How does your area compare?

1. Inverclyde SIMD 2020: 45 per cent. SIMD 2016: 44 per cent. Percentage point change: 1

2. Glasgow City SIMD 2020: 44 per cent. SIMD 2016: 48 per cent. Percentage point change: -4

3. West Dunbartonshire SIMD 2020: 40 per cent. SIMD 2016: 40 per cent. Percentage point change: 0

4. North Ayrshire SIMD 2020: 40 per cent. SIMD 2016: 38 per cent. Percentage point change: 2

