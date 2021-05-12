The YouTuber and videographer chooses “an absolute peach” of a spring day to explore one of the Scottish capital’s great treasures – the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.
Situated just one mile from the city centre in Inverleith, the outdoor venue offers visitors peace and tranquillity amongst 72 acres of stunning scenery.
Mr Mason discusses the history of the Botanics, which were founded in 1670 and originally planted adjacent to Holyrood Palace before ultimately being transferred to their existing location.
More than 13,000 living species of flora are kept at the Royal Botanic Garden.
The ten-part walking series, sponsored by the Scotsman and the Edinburgh Evening News, will celebrate the best of the outdoors in and around Edinburgh.
Mr Mason returned to his native Edinburgh in October after spending five years living on the Spanish island of Mallorca.
After spending lockdown on the European continent, the 40-year-old has set about reconnecting with his native city by filming the series of outdoor guided tours.
In episode six, Mr Mason explores the site’s world-famous Rock Garden. He also takes in the site’s Chinese Hillside, which contains the largest collection of native plants from China outside of their country of origin.
In future parts of the series, Mr Mason will be trekking out to Cramond Island and heading further afield to the Pentland Hills, now that Covid restrictions are easing.