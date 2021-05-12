The best walks around Edinburgh: Royal Botanic Garden

In the sixth episode of this new video series, local resident Ruairidh Mason is exploring the best and most scenic walks in and around his home city of Edinburgh.

By Dale Miller
Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 7:00 am
The Royal Botanic Garden
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The YouTuber and videographer chooses “an absolute peach” of a spring day to explore one of the Scottish capital’s great treasures – the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

Situated just one mile from the city centre in Inverleith, the outdoor venue offers visitors peace and tranquillity amongst 72 acres of stunning scenery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
The best walks around Edinburgh: Arthur's Seat and Holyrood Park

Mr Mason discusses the history of the Botanics, which were founded in 1670 and originally planted adjacent to Holyrood Palace before ultimately being transferred to their existing location.

More than 13,000 living species of flora are kept at the Royal Botanic Garden.

The ten-part walking series, sponsored by the Scotsman and the Edinburgh Evening News, will celebrate the best of the outdoors in and around Edinburgh.

There are 13,000 native species of flora in the Royal Botanic Garden

Mr Mason returned to his native Edinburgh in October after spending five years living on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

After spending lockdown on the European continent, the 40-year-old has set about reconnecting with his native city by filming the series of outdoor guided tours.

In episode six, Mr Mason explores the site’s world-famous Rock Garden. He also takes in the site’s Chinese Hillside, which contains the largest collection of native plants from China outside of their country of origin.

A spring day in the Royal Botanic Garden

In future parts of the series, Mr Mason will be trekking out to Cramond Island and heading further afield to the Pentland Hills, now that Covid restrictions are easing.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.