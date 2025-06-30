Bruno the hare has been called a ‘fighter’ and a ‘little miracle’.

Sign up to our Scotsman Rural News - A weekly of the Hay's Way tour of Scotland emailed direct to you. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A baby hare has been hailed a “little miracle” after being delivered from its mother in an emergency roadside Caesarean.

The adult female hare was accidentally struck by machinery while farmer Robert Craig was carrying out silage operations in Dumfries and Galloway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno the baby hare who has been hailed a "little miracle" after being delivered from its dead mother in an emergency roadside Caesarean after she was killed in a farming accident. Picture: Scottish SPCA /PA Wire | PA

When he checked on the dead mother, he noticed there was movement in her stomach and realised she was pregnant.

Knowing that he needed to act quickly to save the babies he performed an emergency Caesarean section with a pen knife, delivering two tiny leverets at the side of the road.

Mr Craig said: “I went to check what I had struck and sadly found the hare dead. But then I saw her stomach move and knew instantly she was pregnant, and I had to act quickly to give the babies a chance at life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I carefully cut her open and saw the babies. I gave them a gentle swing to clear out any mucus, just like you would with newborn lambs.

“Then I started rubbing their bodies to try and get them breathing, and sure enough, they gasped and came around. So, I stopped working, got them warmed up and called the Scottish SPCA.”

Bruno the baby hare who has been hailed a "little miracle" after being delivered from its dead mother in an emergency roadside Caesarean after she was killed in a farming accident. Picture: Scottish SPCA /PA Wire | PA

While one of the leverets did not survive, the other, named Bruno by Scottish SPCA staff for his fighting spirit, is now gaining strength at the charity’s National Wildlife Rescue Centre at Fishcross in Clackmannanshire.

Animal Rescue Officer Emma Totney went to the scene at Rigg near Gretna, Dumfries and Galloway, on May 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “When I arrived, I was surprised by how alert and energetic the baby was – it was a huge relief. He was feeding well and already showing signs of real fight.

“He was smaller than we’d expect for a newborn, but clearly a fighter. He’s a little miracle. He was feeding well and showed great energy, so I knew I needed to get him to our team at Fishcross as quickly as possible.

“We stopped a couple of times on the journey for feeds, and each time he did brilliantly. We were all amazed he had survived such a dramatic start to life.

Bruno the baby hare who has been hailed a "little miracle" after being delivered from its dead mother in an emergency roadside Caesarean after she was killed in a farming accident. Picture: Scottish SPCA /PA Wire | PA

“It’s heart-warming to know that thanks to a kind-hearted farmer, the wildlife centre team and myself, this little miracle will get the chance to return to the wild and live a full life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When first admitted to the Wildlife Rescue Centre, Bruno was very underweight at just 80g – well below the typical 100–130g birth weight for a newborn hare. However, he has since grown significantly and now weighs more than nine times his original weight.

The team hope Bruno will be ready for release into the wild in the coming weeks, provided his progress continues.

At Fishcross, the Scottish SPCA’s wildlife team provides round-the-clock care for orphaned and injured animals.

Wildlife assistant Shauni Stoddart, who has been caring for Bruno, said: “When Bruno first arrived, he was 20g underweight and in a very fragile condition. Due to his unique circumstances, he was hand-reared at home for the first five days to minimise stress. He responded incredibly well, quickly gaining strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a true little fighter. It’s been an emotional journey for everyone involved but seeing him grow stronger every day is so rewarding.”