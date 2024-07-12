Take a walk at 156m high on one of Scotland's most iconic landmarks
Tours to the very top of the “iconic” Forth Road Bridge are up for grabs in a series of events being held to mark the crossing’s 60th anniversary this year.
A series of events has been arranged to mark the milestone for the bridge, which was the longest suspension bridge outside of the US when it opened in 1964.
The bridge first opened to traffic on September 4 that year, with anniversary events planned for the period of Wednesday September 4 to Saturday September 7.
Sixty tours to the top of the towers – which are some 156 metres above high water level – will take place, with a competition for members of the public to win places.
Local schoolchildren will be involved in the commemorations, taking part in a ceremony to celebrate the bridge’s links with the local community on September 4.
A public exhibition is also planned for the same day, setting out the history of the crossing, with presentations on its future from industry professionals.
Meanwhile a fleet of vintage and electric buses will offer trips across the bridge on September 7.
The bridge is no longer open to general traffic following the opening of the nearby Queensferry Crossing in August 2017.
But the Forth Road Bridge is still used by public transport, as well as pedestrians and cyclists.
Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “The Forth Road Bridge has long been part of the landscape along the River Forth and it is fitting that we mark its 60 years of service.
“This series of events will celebrate the iconic crossing’s close links with the local community, as well as the travelling public.
“While the Forth Road Bridge now plays a different role than it did 60 years ago, it still provides important resilience as a public transport corridor.
“I look forward to seeing it continue this important role for years to come.”
Operating company BEAR Scotland’s south east bridges manager David Bishop said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 60 years of the Forth Road Bridge.
“It had the fourth longest span in the world when it opened and is still one of the world’s most significant suspension bridges.
“In recent years it has been strengthened and refurbished to provide many more decades of service.
“The Forth Road Bridge is an engineering achievement that we can all take pride in and we look forward to welcoming the public this September.”
