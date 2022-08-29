Stunning picture shows moment dolphins triple breach off Berwick coast
A photographer has captured the moment three dolphins breached just off the Berwickshire coast.
Walter Baxter, 71, captured the once-in-a-lifetime image at the border between Scotland and England on the Border Belle, with three dolphins breaching the surface of the water.
The photographer, who is a regular passenger on the Berwick boats, said he had only seen a triple breach a few times. He said the image was “right up there” with some of the best photographs he had ever captured.
Mr Baxter said: “It’s so easy to miss something because they just pop up anywhere, but I had an inkling something was going to happen as I had a few half-hearted attempts – and this time I just got it spot on.
“Lots of times you just get splashes in the water, or a tail going in or something, or you miss it completely, and that’s the challenge. When you do capture something like this, it’s really nice.”
He added: “Dolphins were following the boat south at the border area between Lamberton and Marshall Meadows when three of them did a couple of breach attempts, but I got it perfect at the third attempt.
“Everyone on the boat gasped when it happened.
“Dolphins can appear anywhere around the boat and I miss more shots than I get, but in this case I concentrated on a particular spot anticipating something might happen.
“It was a wonderful sight, even looking through a viewfinder. My camera was set on continuous shooting mode and this one was the pick of the shots.”